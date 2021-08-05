Most Oregon universities requiring masks in classrooms this fall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Colleges and universities are preparing for a return to in-person learning and new mask rules will be in place at most schools.
The CDC has emphasized that wearing a mask is one of the easiest things the public can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As student’s prepare for a return to in-person learning in the fall universities are coming out with their guidance. Eastern Oregon University Vice President of University Advancement Tim Seydel said the school is taking the safe approach by requiring masks in classrooms.
“As those things change and roll out we are looking at that on a regular basis meeting with other universities and seeing what they are doing. We’re actually sharing information,” Seydel said. “Our goal is to have the best in person experience for those on-campus resident students in the fall.”
There are some schools that require masks for the unvaccinated but will only be recommending masks for the vaccinated.
Multnomah University is the only school we checked in with that does not have any mask requirements.
Every school representative FOX 12 spoke with Thursday told us that these rules could change as state and national guidance changes. If you’re a student at one of these universities or colleges, make sure you’re checking your school email and the school website for guidance as the school year approaches.
