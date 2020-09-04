PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More people are expected to hit the road to travel this holiday weekend than in years past, according to AAA.
This year, the organization says 97 percent of travelers will drive to holiday weekend destinations. That’s up from around 84 to 90 percent in years past. Worries about air travel and closed destination, like Disneyland, have people re-thinking plans, the organization says.
Oregonians will stay close to home if they are driving, AAA says. People FOX 12 spoke with on Friday shared their holiday plans this year.
“Just saw on Sunday, we're gonna have a family barbeque, smoke some tri-tip and have some family over,” Joe Ashby said.
“Going to lay low, going to go to a park, get out of the house, find a restaurant with some outdoor seating,” Aaron Ford said.
Top destinations nearby include central Oregon, the northern Oregon coast, and Boise, Idaho. In Seaside, leaders said almost every place to stay in the city is booked this weekend. Business owners there are asking people to take precautions and be safe.
People headed out of town this weekend are urged to plan ahead.
“Book your lodging and anywhere else in advance,” Marie Dodds with AAA said. “Almost everywhere is limiting, so if you go without reservations, you may be out of luck.”
AAA reminds drivers to make sure their car battery is ready to go, as keeping cars parked during long periods of time and hot weather can zap a battery’s energy.
