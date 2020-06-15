PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Most Pok Pok restaurants in Portland will not reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Portland-based Thai restaurant group’s owner, Andy Ricker, posted the news to Instagram on Monday. He said closures would include locations on Northwest Marshall, Northeast Prescott, and Barbur Boulevard. The Whiskey Soda Lounge on Division Street will also close.
Ricker said the closures are necessary so that the original Pok Pok on Division Street will have a chance of reopening when it is safe to do so.
The Pok Pok Wing location off Southeast Milwaukie Avenue could also reopen at some point in the future, he said, but it’s not clear when that could happen.
“I am sorry to bring you this news, but the economic reality is that we simply cannot afford to reopen these locations,” Ricker said in his post, going on to list several factors that have gone into the decision. Read his full post here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Send the bills to Kate
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.