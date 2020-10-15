SALEM, OR (KPTV) -The Oregon Department of Education hosted a public online meeting on Thursday, with the discussion focusing on a return to in-person learning.
Participants were able to write comments in real-time and ask board members questions.
Director Colt Gill gave a report to the board, showing about six percent of students in Oregon are attending classes in person. Gill said in those open schools, there have been dozens of COVID-19 cases reported.
The director says Oregon is monitoring what is going on in neighboring states, but the metrics to reopen are very different.
"In California and Oregon, the metrics are required to move back to instruction, and in Washington, they are advisory, so there is local decision making that can influence Washington, although not changing the ultimate outcome very much, with both states having a similar amounts of students in in-person instruction," Gill said.
Each school in Oregon is sending in a weekly report on potential cases and learning style, but right now, most schools do not meet the state's metrics for reopening.
(1) comment
Woah, how shocking. It's almost like people refuse to wear masks and stay home.
