Burglars steal Christmas gifts from SE Portland home; leave mocking message on mirror

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thieves broke into a southeast Portland home, stealing dozens of items and leaving behind a sardonic message for their victims.
Less than two weeks away from Christmas, Jacquinetta Suzi Leon and her wife Mercades, are now scrambling to replace gifts that were stolen from beneath their Christmas tree.
Police say, on Monday night someone broke into the house they rent on Southeast 64th Avenue, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of electronics and other belongings.
“Random things that I don’t even know why anybody would want. My makeup,” Leon said. “Why would you want that?”
Leon says she believes the suspects got in through the front door. There is still black latent print powder on it where a forensic team dusted for prints.
According to Leon, after the home was ransacked, the suspects threw trash and food containers they’d brought with them all over the front yard. For that reason, Leon tells FOX 12, it felt like a very personal attack.
But, according to Leon, she’s more heartbroken about the priceless things that were taken.
“They took the blanket that my mom was actually wrapped in when she passed, a book that my mom had wrote me and my son’s baby book.”
The thieves also stole her sense of security.
“We just feel unsafe. Like, what if they come back?” Leon said. “Every little sound that we hear, we’re like ‘What’s that? What’s that?’ Whereas, before we felt pretty secure and safe here.”
Leon says her son is currently staying at an aunt’s house because he’s too afraid to return home.
She tells FOX 12, the suspects also left her family a message.
“They wrote on the bathroom mirror 'happy holidays,' but they didn’t even spell it right," she said.
Despite the circumstances, the Leon’s are determined to have a happy holiday, remaining grateful for what they do have and gracious toward those who stole from them.
“I’m just sad for them.”
But, she’s still hoping they’ll have a change of heart.
“If I could just get my mom’s stuff back, that’s what is really most important to us,” Leon said. “Because she’s gone. We can’t replace it.”
Portland police tell FOX 12 no arrests have been made in connection to this case and they do not have a description of the suspect or suspects.
