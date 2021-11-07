Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A mother and daughter are in the hospital after falling 50 feet while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Sunday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Multnomah Falls for a report of a mother and her two-year-old daughter who fell near the trail. Deputies said other hikers, including an off-duty ER doctor, assisted the two. The two fell about 50 feet.

Deputies said both the mother and the daughter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCSO said it thanks the bystanders for their assistance before rescue crews arrived.

