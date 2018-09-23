SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A cougar attack in Skamania County was caught on camera.
The big cat snatched a week-old alpaca – called a cria – but little did it know that the cria’s mother would fight back.
Surveillance video from the Cedar Creek Alpaca farm in Bingen, Washington last Sunday night shows the herd laying down and then suddenly getting up as they see the predator approaching.
That’s when the cougar runs in, snatching the 15-pound alpaca baby standing behind its mother.
The cougar then tries to get away, but that’s when mom gives chase.
The owner of the farm, Angela Rogers, told FOX 12 she heard the commotion from her front door.
She said she ran to see what was going on, grabbed the mother alpaca and its young, and discovered it had been attacked.
Rogers called the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who brought in hounds the next day to look for the cougar but didn’t find anything.
"It looked she was trying to stop that cougar but then she chased him back and forth in that pen rather quickly," Rogers said.
She said they are now calling the little alpaca "Lucky" – after surviving the attack.
The baby alpaca's neck wound required several stitches and he is now fighting infection.
A veterinarian checkup is due for him on Monday. Rogers said he is being bottle-fed in the meantime.
