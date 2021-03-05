Mother and baby victims of road rage case in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – It was a scary moment last Friday for one woman who says she is the victim of road rage. She says the suspect even broke her window while she was still in the car. On top of all this, the woman’s 3-month-old son was in the backseat when it happened.
BreBre Smith says she was driving on State Road 14 and then exited to Interstate 205 when she noticed a man in a car was following closely behind her and was honking. She says the driver then pulled up alongside and started yelling out of his window. She then pulled over to let him pass.
Not long after she was stopped at a traffic light on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard when she saw him pull up behind her again. Smith says she saw him get out of his car and that’s when she called 911. She told FOX 12 that he bashed her window in with a mallet, yelled at her and hit her left cheek.
“I honestly thought that he had a gun in his hand and I was like, I’m going to die today, like that’s what was going through my mind. I was in fear of my life I thought I was going to die today and I knew the situation could have been a lot worse and I’m very appreciative of that I really am but I was worried about my son, I was worried about me and his safety,” said Smith.
She says after the man got back into his car, a woman who was in the passenger seat screamed a racial slur at her and they drove off. Smith says she followed them to get their plate numbers, but eventually lost them.
Both Smith and her baby are doing fine. The Washington State Police are investigating this case and have not made any arrests.
