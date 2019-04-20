CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies responded to the 5300 block of NE Lockwood Creek Road in northern Clark County on Saturday.
Deputies said they found that a Toyota Land Cruiser was westbound on NE Lockwood Creek Road when the vehicle exited the roadway on the right hand shoulder.
The vehicle rolled and impacted a tree.
Deputies said the vehicle was occupied by 4 children, ages 2, 8, 10 and 12 , in addition to a 36-year-old driver and mother of the children.
The 8-year-old child was transported in critical condition to a Portland hospital.
The mother was trapped within the vehicle and after an extensive extrication, she was transported to a hospital via life flight with life threatening injuries, according to deputies.
The remaining children were uninjured and released to another parent on scene.
