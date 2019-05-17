FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A mother-daughter duo will graduate from Pacific University together this weekend, becoming the first in their family to graduate from college.
Aurea Lomeli, 42, and her daughter, Leslie Lomeli, 22, will accept bachelors of education and learning degrees Saturday morning at the university’s undergraduate commencement ceremony in Hanson Stadium in Forest Grove.
According to a school spokesperson, the pair live and took classes together at the university’s Woodburn campus. The college says the mother and daughter plan to teach elementary school students.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
