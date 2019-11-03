PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A mother and daughter are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat in the Willamette River early Saturday.
Three women were on a house boat together near Sauvie Island when they tried using a small boat to go to shore, but it took on water.
One of the women swam to safety and called for help.
A U.S. Coast Guard crew in Portland worked with Sauvie Island volunteer firefighters to pull the mother and her daughter from the water.
They were treated for hypothermia-related symptoms and will recover, but the Coast Guard says this could have been much worse.
“The visibility is very low, the water temperature is very low… It’s hanging out at around 50 degrees, so if you fall in the water, you’ve got a very limited time to survive, and seeing that last night, she was barely coherent,” said Adam Furtado with the Coast Guard. “If you’re not an avid boater, I would encourage you not to be out there during that time.”
The Coast Guard also says the women were not wearing life jackets and this serves as another reminder to wear one at all times in the water.
