WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the report of an attempted abduction that happened Sunday night.
Just after 8 p.m., a family reported their 3-year-old son had been missing for about five minutes.
"I was like, OK, where is my son. So I start running through the apartment complex looking at the stairwells, because they like to play in the stairwells, so I start looking, calling him. Nothing," said the boy's mother, Gerrolyn Center.
As they looked for him, the family told deputies they saw a white man in his 30s leading the boy away by the hand in the 15600 block of Southwest Blanton Street.
The sheriff's office said the family told deputies they didn't know who the man was.
When the boy's father and others yelled, the man let go, and the boy was able to get away and return to his family.
"He's struggling to get away from the guy and finally the guy let's go, because there are too many people," Center said.
The sheriff's office said the father chased after the man, but was not able to catch up.
There is no further description of the suspect.
"My son did tell me that he did offer him candy to go with him, but he needed to go to the car and he needed to come with him," Center said.
According to the sheriff's office, witnesses saw an African-American man in the area at the same time. He reportedly ran off when the other man did and his involvement in the attempted abduction is uncertain. The sheriff's office said deputies contacted man matching the description and arrested him on an unrelated warrant.
Anyone with information should reach out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.