Mother mourns loss of Portland man presumably drowned while floating Washougal River

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man believed to have drowned when he spilled out of his inner tube on the Washougal River would have turned 31 at the end of the month.
Clark County deputies on Sunday suspended the search for Stephen Barnaby.
Reached by phone Monday, Linda Barnaby said her son was a graduate of Centennial High School.
The mother described her son as funny, kind and compassionate and said he loved concerts.
“While every mother will say her son was a great kid – I believe he really was,” Linda Barnaby said in an email. “This has left a huge hole in a lot of hearts.”
Barnaby was floating the river Saturday with Emily McCauley, also of Portland.
Deputies said the pair were each on their own inner tubes, when they got sucked into rapids and thrown into the water.
Linda Barnaby said McCauley was a longtime good friend of her son. She said Stephen went to the river to cool off and relax in calm water, and never intended to go through the rapids.
McCauley was rescued during a two-hour operation to free her from rapids that pinned her between large boulders.
Deputies said neither Barnaby or McCauley were wearing life jackets.
Sunday, McCauley was listed in “serious” condition in a Vancouver hospital.
Deputies said they might resume recovery efforts of Barnaby’s body when conditions are better and water levels are lower.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.