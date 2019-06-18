MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The mother of a 19-year-old who firefighters saved from their burning home in Milwaukie last week is sharing her story of her relentless effort to try and save her son when the flames and smoke engulfed her home.
His mother told FOX 12 19-year-old Timm Wilson is at Legacy Emanuel hospital in critical condition with major injuries to his lungs.
As she shared what happened last week when that fire broke out, she remained grateful of what the family still has in the midst of so much loss.
In a matter of minutes Thursday night, Tammi Wilson’s home in Milwaukie went up in flames.
“It was burning like a fuse, it was so fast everything happened so fast,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she left grease on the stove, came back, and the kitchen was on fire.
She frantically looked everywhere for her 19-year-old son Timm who's autistic and has Down syndrome.
“The bathroom door is right next to his door and I reached, it's locked so I knew where he was and I start begging him to open the door and come out and I’m trying the handle hoping he's going to open it any second and he doesn't and I tried kicking it and body slamming it, it was like concrete,” Wilson said.
The thick black smoke continued to fill the house and she knew she had to get out the toughest decision she said she's ever had to make.
Within minutes firefighters arrive and pull her son from the house through a window.
But the damage was already done, Wilson said her son Timm has severe injuries to his lungs as well as burns on his arm and feet.
It's unclear if he'll make a full recovery.
But it was this door Clackamas Fire that likely saved Timm's life as it protected him from the heat and flames.
“That day I truly believe that that door was something more,” Wilson said. “For me that door was God.”
Timm could be in the hospital for months recovering.
The official cause of the fire has not been released from fire investigators.
The family's GoFundMe page created last week already has more than 19,000 dollars as of Tuesday evening.
