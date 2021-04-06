PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hood to Coast and Portland to Coast relays will be held this summer.
According to the event's website, the relay will be held on August 27-28.
Known as the "Mother of All Relays," the event takes 12-member relay teams 199-miles running or 130-miles walking from the top of Mount Hood to the Pacific Ocean.
Teams who were registered for the 2020 relay will automatically be transferred into the 2021 event.
A new event - Portland to Coast Run Challenge - will take runners on a 130-mile journey starting along the Willamette River, adjacent to the Tilikum Crossing Bridge to the coast. The event is limited to 70 teams, who can apply by clicking here.
Safety protocols will be in place for this year's event:
- Start waves of 12 participants max (with over 6 ft distance), in waves every 5 minutes!
- Participants must carry face-coverings (and utilize them within six-feet of other participants), while running or walking their assigned legs.
- Participants use a face covering (HTC/PTC will provide if participant does not bring) for team members on the race course not actively running/walking their assigned legs (Start, Exchanges, Finish) if outside of the team vehicle.
- Contactless Team Check-In for Local Teams via HTC App (who pick up event bag at drive through Packet Pickup)
- Increased portable toilets, hand-washing stations and sanitizers.
- Clear, inclusively designed signage, ensuring distancing where necessitated at Start, Exchanges, Finish.
- One time only minimal Finish Area, excluding event beach dining, beer/wine garden and entertainment (back for 2022).
- All race officials/volunteers are provided with a new reflective vest to keep and mask to wear during shift, as well as specialized online social distance training.
For more information, including details about the 2022 lottery, visit hoodtocoast.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.