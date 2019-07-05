PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After a powerful fire destroyed a fourplex in Northeast Portland, the mother of one of those victims who jumped from a third-story window is sharing the intense story.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning flames erupted at a fourplex in the 3900 block of Northeast Garfield Avenue.
Teresa Williams’ daughter, 25-year-old Stephanie Williams was one of the people inside when the fire broke out Friday morning.
“She was upstairs and she was getting dressed and grabbing their new puppy,” Williams said.
While Stephanie’s boyfriend JJ rushed downstairs to wake everyone up, the fire grew out of control.
Teresa said her daughter wasn’t able to get downstairs because they were engulfed in flames.
“She didn't want to jump and she was in panic, and the first person from upstairs did make it down. He kicked out an air conditioner and he jumped,” Williams said. “She could hear JJ yelling, jump jump Stephanie you got to throw the dog and jump you got to.”
Stephanie jumped from a third-story window.
Teresa said her daughter hit a concrete barrier and has a cracked vertebrae, collapsed lung, broken hip as well as burns on her back and other parts of her body.
Fire officials said one other person went to the hospital, and everyone else made it out of the building.
Teresa says after talking with firefighters she understands that her daughter could’ve had a much different fate if it weren’t for the third-story window.
“If she hadn't jumped then we wouldn't even be having this conversation today so I'm really really thankful,” she said.
That dog that was thrown is ok.
But Teresa said there are still two animals unaccounted for right now.
Investigators say the fire is suspicious.
The cause is still under investigation.
The family has a GoFundMe page set up.
