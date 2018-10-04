NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A killer on the coast, the unsolved murder, haunting a beach town and a mother, who, for the very first time is speaking out about the mysterious death.
Newport police said the body of 29-year old Nikolaus Hinton was found on the beach back in August and his killer is still out there.
Eva Sundquist is now planning the funeral of her first child, Nick Hinton.
“I just wish I could hug him and smell him one time,” she said fighting back tears.
She’s remembering her son, a brother, an artist, the one who could always make her laugh.
“They’re taken. You feel as if your newborn child has been ripped from you," she said.
Steps away from Agate Beach she laid yellow flowers at his cross.
This is where police said her son’s body was dumped.
“He was beaten, brutally beaten, and stabbed in the neck,” she said.
More than a month later, her son’s murder investigation is still unsolved with no leads.
Newport police told FOX 12 Hinton was assaulted, but detectives don’t know where he was killed.
“He had a whole good future ahead, they robbed him of that, and robbed me as his mother…so yeah I’m angry,” Sundquist said.
As the sun sets it’s another day without answers, that’s why Sundquist is posting flyers in town, reminding everyone that her son’s killer is still out there.
“This is a small town, it’ll come out,” she said.
Sundquist lives in Arizona, but she keeps coming here to Newport looking for answers.
If her son Nikolaus is listening, this is her message.
“I’m sorry that happened to him, and that… I would have taken his place,” she said. “I know Nick is with the Lord, with Jesus.”
Sundquist has created a GoFundMe page for his memorial.
