PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The mother of a Portland man shot and killed by police Sunday morning near Southwest 4th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street said she wants justice for her son.
Portland Police said officers were patrolling the area near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street early Sunday morning when a shooting occurred nearby that injured two people.
Investigators said, moments later, the officers were involved in a subsequent shooting. Patrick K. Kimmons, 27, was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.
“It will never be the same,” Kimmons’ mother Letha Winston said, “I’m lost, emotionally, physically, I can’t think straight.”
She said Sunday morning she got word that her son had been shot. Winston said she went to OHSU and waited to see how her son was doing when she got the news he had died.
“The medical examiner told me he was dead 10 minutes after he arrived at OHSU,” Winston said.
She adds since the shooting she has a lot of questions that are not being answered by police.
“They never talked to me at all, nobody never called me, never talked to me, never knocked on my door to say your son was shot could you come identify his body. I never did get that phone call,” Winston said.
She, along with many others, want to know what led up to officers drawing a weapon and shooting at her son.
“I’m angry, I am angry, I want an answer for my baby regardless of what he was, he is not going to attack the Portland Police by any means,” Winston said.
Police said a gun was recovered near Kimmons, with multiple other firearms being found in the area of the crime scene.
Two people from the initial shooting took themselves to the hospital for treatment, according to police. They sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
The Portland Police Bureau's Gang Enforcement Team responded to assist with the initial shooting incident at the request of the Homicide Detail. The PPB Detective's Division Homicide Detail is leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
The two officers involved in the shooting were identified Monday as Sgt. Garry Britt, a 10-year veteran of the bureau, and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, who has been on the force for one and a half years.
They are both on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation and a grand jury ruling.
