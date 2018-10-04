MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Only on 12: A mother is heartbroken to hear that her son has been arrested after a home invasion in McMinnville, and she says his addiction to opiates is the cause of the problem.
“I woke up to about 30 messages on my phone, that’s how I found out,” the woman told Fox 12.
It’s been a tough day for LeAn, who did not want to use her last name, a woman with a loving mother’s heart for her baby boy.
Her son, Evan Gibby, is now 24 years old and she says he’s been struggling with a drug addiction for a while now.
He was just arrested overnight and is now in jail facing several charges, after McMinnville Police say he was one of two men who forced open the front door of a home on Northwest 2nd Street and robbed the victim of a bedroom safe. Police said one of the suspects had a knife, but it wasn’t clear which one.
The second suspect, 20-year-old Judas Rocha, is still on the run.
“I wasn’t surprised that he got in trouble, [but] to this extent? I was very surprised. This isn’t my son,” LeAn said. “He’s gone through spurts where he’s doing really well, I mean working, doing really well. And then it’s like he just gets bored and he goes back to it.”
She says he’s been arrested for possessing drugs before, but has never faced crimes like this. He’s now charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, menacing, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and possession of heroin.
LeAn hopes he gets the help he needs.
“My son’s amazing. He was an amazing wrestler, he is an amazing uncle, he’s an amazing son and when he’s not on drugs he’s my baby,” she said. “But when he is on drugs, I don’t know who he is.”
