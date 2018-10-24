PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A grieving family wants answers after an eastern Oregon man was shot and killed at a northeast Portland bar early Tuesday morning.
A memorial now sits outside the Glass House Tavern in honor of 27-year-old Tajheondre Price, or “Taj” as many people called him.
His family is in disbelief and can’t comprehend what happened that ultimately killed their son, brother and father.
That shooting happened Tuesday morning just after 1:30 a.m.
Price died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police say of homicidal violence.
Portland police haven’t said what lead up to the shooting, or many details in the case.
Price’s death is having a tremendous impact on his family, as he was like a father to his brothers.
“My dad wasn't there. And he showed me everything that I plan on showing his kids. Like I'm going to step up and be there for them like he was for me,” Price’s brother, Arreque Stewart, said.
“He was the only person I really had in my life to give me any type of guidance,” Price’s brother, QhiAnthony Stewart-Graf, said.
Price was a big brother to the two and they were close. But the shooting robbed them of that special relationship.
“I was talking to him not that long ago and that's what makes it like a lot worse is ‘cause we have a good conversation and then I wake up to hearing this,” Stewart said.
The family says Price, who moved to eastern Oregon, was in town visiting his youngest son Messia for a week.
They say he went to the Glass House Tavern off Northeast Sandy Boulevard to get a drink on Monday night.
His mother, Sarah Graf, wanted to share with FOX 12 on Wednesday her son’s character.
“It’s important to me that everybody knows that my son was a great guy, he didn't hurt anybody. He was not a criminal,” Graf said.
Price’s family doesn’t believe he was the intended target. But now, his family says the shooting took away a dedicated father of three and a man who loved his family.
“His kids need him, so I wish that it didn't happen the way that it did because now his kids don't have a dad,” said Simone Thomas, Messia’s mother.
There are surveillance cameras at the tavern. Staff told FOX 12 footage from that night has been released to police.
The family is holding a vigil at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the tavern.
