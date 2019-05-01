PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protesters gathered in front of Portland's City Hall Wednesday morning demanding justice for a man killed last fall by Portland police.
The officers involved in the shooting were cleared in the killing of 27-year-old Patrick Kimmons, but his mother, Letha Winston says her son did not deserve to die.
Winston says her son was backing away from police when they shot him last September. She also says he did not have a weapon on him, and that police shot him in his back.
Police say that Kimmons was coming toward them with a gun after they say he had fired his weapon at others in a downtown parking lot.
At Wednesday's rally, Winston referred to a video police released of the morning her son was shot and killed, and she is demanding that the district attorney release the full video of her son's death.
"And today I am out here because I need to get justice for Patrick Kimmons," said Winston at the rally. "I believe that he was overkilled. I believe that the police could have used other things than to just grab their gun and shoot my son, because when my son was running toward them, as everybody seen, he had no gun in his hand. The officer that Patrick run toward even backed up, so he had enough time to back up and think before he killed me son
Winston is demanding that Portland police officers be retrained and wear bodycams that can't be turned off. She also says she wants police to stop shooting - not just innocent African Americans - but the mentally ill as well.
Winston is also asking that the two officers who were involved in the shooting to be fired.
Next month, Winston plans on holding a special event in memory of her son on June 17, which would have been his 28th birthday. Until then, she says she will keep up her twice monthly Justice for Patrick rallies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.