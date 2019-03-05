Mother of student claims son died after taking Ambien, sues PSU for $25M

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The mother of a former Portland State University student is suing her son’s school for $25 million, after she says he died after taking the sleeping drug Ambien.
Three years ago, Ty Irving was a student at Portland State University. When he couldn’t get to sleep during finals week, his mother, Colette Murray, says he used the drug Ambien.
“Ty told me that they called it ‘Ambien Week’ during finals because it was just so common,” Murray told FOX 12.
Irving’s friend, Max Bordman, says PSU had a dangerous culture of pill popping when he was a student there.
“I think people were doing whatever they had to do to get through finals week,” said Bordman. “Kids had access to medication whenever they wanted. And whatever – for the most part – they wanted, or felt like they needed, I think they could get it.”
Murray says her son was prescribed the sleeping drug at the PSU Center for Student Health and Counseling (SHAC).
There was one problem: Irving was born prematurely, and because of that had a health history of weak lungs, respiratory issues, and sleep apnea.
“If somebody had read the drug label, they would’ve never even given it to my son. And if my son knew what was on the drug label, he would’ve never taken it,” said Murray.
In March of 2016, Irving died in his dorm room. Murray claims it’s because her son took the prescribed drug. She says PSU did not consider his medical history or inform him of the side effects Ambien could have.
Now, she’s suing PSU for $25 million.
According to the lawsuit, hypnotic drugs – like Ambien – “have the capacity to depress respiratory drive, and precautions should be taken if hypnotic drugs are prescribed to patients with compromised respiratory function or breathing problems.”
“I have to stand up for my son. It’s wrong. You know, I know the kind of person my son was, what he wanted out of life. And it’s just not fair, you know. He will never have another day,” said Murray.
She hopes to raise awareness about Ambien, and other drugs that may be in students’ hands.
“I think there are a lot of parents that are not aware that their adult children are at risk,” said Murray.
The lawsuit alleges PSU has a “pattern and practice of over-prescribing hypnotic drugs to its students without taking reasonable precautions.”
“Breaks my heart that I can’t see him anymore. And I don’t know that I would ever put any monetary compensation on something like losing him because it’s just – yeah, it’s a hard thing to live through,” said Bordman.
FOX 12 reached out to PSU for a statement. The director of media & public relations, Kenny Ma, replied, “We have no comment on the lawsuit.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.