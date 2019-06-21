PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Doernbecher Children’s Hospital received a big donation Thursday, one that is sure to put a smile on hundreds of sick kids’ faces.
Tammi Huber, along with friends and family, dropped off nearly 700 boxes of Lego kits.
They snapped a photo of the massive pile of boxes and Huber knew her son, Jack Schumacher, would be proud.
Some of the toys are especially for children fighting cancer. Visiting the oncology unit to drop off the Lego blocks wasn’t easy for Huber.
“I’ve only been up one other time since Jack passed away, so I was a little nervous, but once I got up there and saw everybody, my nerves calmed, and it was nice,” Huber said.
It was in that unit where Jack lost his battle with bone cancer just over a year ago.
The Salem teen loved baseball, Lego blocks and helping others. Through the Lego toys, Jack’s legacy lives on.
The beloved 14-year-old made it his mission in his final months to collect and distribute the toys so other young patients could find some joy during painful and scary times.
“One hundred smiles he said, when he came up with this idea,” said Huber. “He said, ‘that’s a hundred smiles mom and that’s going to make so many kids happy.’”
But Jack had a drive that carried his wish further. Before he died, he collected about 1,800 Lego kits.
Now his mother keeps the dream alive and growing – forming a nonprofit name after Jack’s nickname ‘Shoe.’ It’s called the Team Shoe Foundation.
Although the goal is to help others, it’s also helping Jack’s family.
“You don’t want anyone to forget your child and for us as a family, and for me as his mom, being able to do something that he loved so much and giving back to the community -- who we received so much help from during his illness – it softens my heart and helps me with that grief,” Huber said.
Jack’s family also funds a baseball scholarship in his memory, as well as helping to financially support other families dealing with pediatric cancers.
The family is holding a garage sale Friday and Saturday to raise money.
More information about the organization and how to donate can be found at acco.org/teamshoe.
You can also help the cause here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3OZ6WR14ZMMPX?ref_=wl_share
