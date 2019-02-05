YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The mother of a woman found dead on the side of a Yamhill County road was sentenced to five days in jail on the charge of DUII.
Jennifer C. Weathers, 50, was sentenced Tuesday.
The investigation began in August 2018 when 27-year-old Meighan Cordie was reported missing after attending a wedding in the Dayton area.
Joggers found Cordie’s body down an embankment near Wallace Road and Highway 18 on Aug. 23, 2018, five days after the wedding.
The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the investigation in September 2018, saying Cordie and Weathers fought as they left the wedding because Weathers wanted to stay longer.
Investigators determined Cordie fell or jumped from the moving vehicle after leaving the wedding and died instantly.
Cordie’s 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time.
Detectives said Weathers did not report what had happened and was not immediately cooperative with the investigation.
Investigators determined Cordie either jumped on purpose or accidentally unlatched the door, fell from the car and rolled down the embankment.
Cordie’s cause of death was ruled accidental.
The district attorney’s office stated there is no applicable Oregon criminal statues related to Cordie’s death.
Some witnesses at the wedding told investigators they did not notice signs or symptoms of intoxication from Weathers, but others did and said she should not have been driving.
Yamhill County detectives said they identified enough witnesses to Weathers’ intoxicated condition to bring the charge of DUII against her.
Weathers is a first-time DUII offender.
Weathers was sentenced to five days in jail, three years probation, alcohol treatment as a condition of probation, a $1,000 fine, she must complete a high-risk driving course, attend a victim impact panel and her license will be suspended for one year.
The district attorney’s office reports Cordie’s family concurred with the sentencing for Weathers.
