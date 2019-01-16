PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mother's Bistro & Bar has been a neighborhood favorite since 1992 at its original location on Harvey Milk Street.
On Wednesday, the popular restaurant and bar moved north to Southwest Third and Southwest Ash, next to the Embassy Suites.
Mother's owner, Lisa Schroeder, invited Portland’s marching band, March Fourth, to celebrate. Schroeder said she's a longtime fan of March Fourth.
A while back, she donated to their Kickstarter for a new tour bus and today, they repaid the favor by marching with Mother's workers and customers to their new location.
As for why Schroeder decided to move Mother's, she said it was largely because the old space needed seismic upgrade.
But also, because they've gotten too big for their original location.
“The bottom line is that we had literally outgrown our space. We were popping at the seams,” Schroeder said.
“It's bigger, it's better, it's fresher, it's cleaner, it's more efficient, it's safer, and everything is all on one floor,” she added.
Schroeder said the extra space will cut down on wait times at the restaurant and guests can now wait in the lobby of the Embassy Suites.
The new location also boasts valet parking and a piano.
Although the move was on Wednesday, the grand reopening is still a few days away.
The new spot on SW Third and SW Ash opens its doors on Monday, and Schroeder said they hope to stay there forever.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
