Mother’s Bistro & Bar reopens in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One of downtown Portland’s iconic restaurants is back open for business. Mother’s Bistro & Bar reopened its doors on Thursday. They were supposed to reopen on April 29, but after Multnomah County took another step backwards in risk level they decided to wait.
Owner Lisa Schroeder says she didn’t think this day of greeting her customers again would ever come. “I’m very hopeful but the opera isn’t over until the fat lady sings and I’m not singing yet. The point is things can go either way. We got to keep people behaving. They have to still be wearing their masks indoors if they’re not eating or drinking and no matter how many vaccines there are, until the majority of the population is vaccinated we’re not going to be where we need to be,” said Schroeder.
She says most of her cooks and servers are back. The only struggle has been finding dishwashers. She says one reason is because the restaurant isn’t back full time yet. Right now they’ll be open Thursday through Sunday.
