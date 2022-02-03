Mother’s Bistro reopens in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A popular Portland restaurant is re-opening. On Thursday, Mother’s Bistro and Bar reopened downtown.
The restaurant opened for lunch without any announcement, but still drew customers in.
Executive Chef and Owner, Lisa Schroeder made the choice last month to once again temporarily close during the Omicron surge.
She talked to us about how hard it was to shut their doors.
“It’s hard to be closed when this is what we live to do. This is our whole reason for being, but it just seemed like the right thing to do with the Omicron and we had some staff members get COVID so we thought it was the right thing to do to take a pause,” Schroeder said.
She said they have spaced out tables more and installed an improved filtration system to help slow the spread.
Schroeder said the small crowd on Thursday has been nice to be help the staff get ready for the weekend.