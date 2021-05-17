TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - The mother of Jacob Ryan MacDuff, who was shot and killed by Tigard police earlier this year, says she's still waiting for answers.

It's been more than four months since the shooting happened. The spokesperson for the Tigard Police Department told FOX 12 the investigation into what happened is still active, and it's now in the hand of the Oregon Attorney General's Office.

On Jan. 6, officers were called to an apartment near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Bonita Road to a disturbance. Police said officers attempted to arrest Jacob for domestic violence, but he refused and locked himself in his truck.

Jacob's mother, Dr. Maria MacDuff, says she got a call from an officer on scene. She told FOX 12 he son was living with bipolar disorder and she knew he was progressing into an acute psychotic state because of his text messages and calls. When the officer called her for permission to break the truck window to get him out, she agreed.

"He asked me if I would talk to my son and he was going to hand the phone over to him so I waited and waited, and the phone went dead," Maria said.

She said she hoped they took him to the hospital but about two hours later she got a call saying an officer had shot and killed Jacob. Police say he was armed with a knife and resisted arrest, and an officer shot him during the struggle.

Maria has filed a tort claim against Tigard police, saying she wants to know what exactly happened in the minutes between her talking to the officer over the phone and her son getting shot.

"He was my only son, and I just remember him with his beautiful smile and his twinkling blue eyes. He always told me that he would protect me and take care of me," Maria told FOX 12.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the next step in the investigation is having the attorney general's office review their findings.