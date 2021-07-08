Mother searching for answers in son’s shooting death at Rocky Butte

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grieving mother is searching for answers, hoping the community can help, in solving who killed her son.
Portland police say at 4:30 a.m. on June 28 officers responded to a shooting at Rocky Butte. When they got to the scene they found 20-year-old Alexander Hensey who police say died from gunshot wounds. His mother, Michelle Hensey, says her son was recently released after serving more than a year for firearm charges and theft.
She’s unsure what happened at Rocky Butte that night that caused the shooting. She understands it may have been some kind of argument. She says her son was concerned about his safety.
“He was concerned that from his previous behaviors and the way he was acting before he got the felony charges that put him away for a year and a half that folks were still angry with him,” Michelle Hensey said.
His mother says Alexander Hensey’s funeral is July 15 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver. Portland police say at this point there’s no update in this case, but if you know anything to call the department. A GoFundMe page has also be setup to help his family pay for funeral expenses.
