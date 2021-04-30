CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect they have dubbed the "Moto Bandit."
The sheriff's office said the Moto Bandit is believed to be involved in several late-night burglaries and attempted ATM break-ins at three restaurants and a pub across the county.
The first burglary occurred on April 4 at about 2 a.m. at the Philadelphia's Steaks & Hoagies, located at 18625 Willamette Drive in West Linn. The sheriff's office said the suspect rode a black 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle to the restaurant, removed two electric meters to disable the security systems and then left.
The suspect returned at 4 a.m. and smashed in the front door of the restaurant with a hammer. He was captured on surveillance camera leaving the restaurant at 4:24 a.m. on the motorcycle.
According to the sheriff's office, it is believed that the suspect and a female acquaintance were at the restaurant on April 3 at about 6:30 p.m.
Less than two hours after the burglary in West Linn, the sheriff's office said the suspect burglarized an Elmer's restaurant located at 16087 Southeast 82nd Drive in Clackamas. The suspect arrived on the same motorcycle and was wearing the same distinctive helmet, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect broke a lounge window to gain access to the restaurant. He then used a small electric saw to cut open an ATM inside before leaving the scene. The sheriff's office said the suspect failed to get any cash from the ATM.
The third burglary occurred on April 13 shortly before 3 a.m. at Chester's Pub, located at 31293 Southeast Highway 26 in Boring. Surveillance video shows the suspect arriving on his motorcycle, break through a window, causing about $800 in damage.
Once inside, the sheriff's office said the suspect again used an electric saw to cut into an ATM, but failed to get into the cash box. After an alarm sounds, the suspect fled Chester's Pub on his motorcycle.
The fourth burglary occurred on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. at the same Elmer's Restaurant in Clackamas that the Moto Bandit burglarized on April 4. The sheriff's office said a deputy responding to a late-night alarm at the restaurant saw a Harley-style motorcycle fleeing the parking lot at a high rate of speed and pursued it.
The chase went north on Interstate 205 from Southeast 82nd Drive. The deputy was able to see a female passenger on the motorcycle and stopped pursuing out of caution for her safety, according to the sheriff's office.
An initial investigation revealed the suspect in the case matches the description as the Moto Bandit. The suspect entered the Elmer's restaurant and used an electric saw to cut into the ATM.
The sheriff's office said the suspect is described as a white man, 30-42 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs between 185-240 pounds, and has brown hair. He has been seen wearing blue jeans, a heavy red flannel shirt or jacket under a black leather vest with two sippers on the front, and his distinctive bucket-style helmet.
The suspect's motorcycle is a black 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide that may have a North Face backpack secured to the back with red bungee netting, according to the sheriff's office.
The friend is described as white woman in her 20s or 30s with light brown hair.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, his friend, or has information about the burglaries, is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-006831, 21-007485 and 21-008824.
(2) comments
Bet a can of chrome polish that Harley is stolen.
"The deputy was able to see a female passenger on the motorcycle and stopped pursuing out of caution for her safety,"
Why is her safety any more important than the victims of this pair?
