WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – A motocross rider died during a race at the Washougal MX track on Saturday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered fatal injuries during a scheduled race. It said exact details are unknown other than the rider had a significant crash.
Ryan Huffman, manager at the Washougal MX track, told FOX 12 it's possible the victim had a medical event.
Huffman released this statement: “Today during our vintage event we had a fatality at our track in the 50-year-old plus class. We are unsure if the rider had a medical episode prior to the crash. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends. I would like to thank the CCSO, East County Fire, Camas Fire and out track medics Jason P. and Jeremy M. As per the wishes of the rider’s friends, we continued on with racing at their request.”
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the victim. Further investigation will be done by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
