PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A member of a motorcycle gang who was facing charges including murder pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to conduct and participate in activities of a racketeering enterprise.
Tiler Evan Pribbernow of Portland pleaded guilty in court Nov. 7. His additional charges including murder and kidnapping will be dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Pribbernow, along with Mark Leroy Dencklau of Woodburn and Earl Deverle Fisher of Gresham, were indicted by a federal grand jury in July.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon alleged the men kidnapped and murdered Robert Huggins in 2015 to “maintain and advance their positions” in the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club.
Huggins’ body was found by loggers near the Clark County Fairgrounds in July 2015.
Pribbernow is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13 and faces a possible maximum penalty of life in prison.
Fisher and Dencklau are scheduled to face trial next month.
