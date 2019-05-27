Motorcycle rider, passenger die in SR-503 crash near Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider and his passenger died in a crash on SR-503 near Battle Ground.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Potter Road at 3:53 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Michael P. Rowe, 71, of Vancouver, was turning left onto northbound SR-503 from Northeast 269th Street when the southbound driver of a 2001 GMC pickup moved into the northbound lane to avoid a collision.
Rowe then struck the back of a utility trailer being pulled by the truck.
Rowe and his passenger, 68-year-old Susan L. Smith of Vancouver, were thrown from the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Rowe and Smith both died in the crash.
The driver of the pickup was not injured. A passenger in the pickup was also OK.
Washington State Patrol reported the cause of the crash was Rowe failing to grant the right of way.
Both Rowe and Smith were wearing helmets, according to Washington State Patrol.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
