WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - For Don Hall, the cost of doing business is skyrocketing. The Warrenton motorcycle dealership owner said frequent thefts are making it hard to make a living.
“We had twelve tires stolen in the middle of the summer, then eight more another time. The twelve tires cost me $2,700,” Hall said.
According to him, thieves have targeted his shop, L&D Race Tech, multiple times this year stealing everything from propane tanks, to bike parts even entire motorcycles.
Hall told FOX 12, he has tried to deter criminals; He put up a fence, but thieves cut through it. He added barbed wire, but said, people have set tarps over it to hop over without hurting themselves. And, even his security cameras have not deterred thieves.
According to Warrenton Police, on Dec. 5, someone cut through the back gate of the business, stealing a Kymco 50X Scooter and GT 250 Hysung, worth a combined $4,500 dollars.
“The police found one of the bikes, all stripped down about two weeks ago,” Hall said. “This morning I got a call at 5:30. They found another one.”
But, according to him, they were stripped of their batteries, wires were cut and pieces missing. They are in such bad shape, Hall said, repairing them would cost more than they are worth, so he will sell off their parts.
On Christmas Eve, someone drove off with one of his trailers, adding to his yearly losses, he told FOX 12.
“We’re a small shop. We have eight employees here. We have to sell a lot of stuff to make $20,000 in order to offset that.”
Warrenton Police Department confirms L&D Race Tech has filed five reports for stolen items in 2018.
A spokesman told FOX 12 he believes a transient man is responsible for the two bike thefts. Still, no arrests has been made and only on occasion have Hall’s belonging been recovered.
The business owner said he does not blame the officers. He only wishes the city of Warrenton would increase the department’s budget to the reflect the growth of its population.
“There’s not enough officers. This is a town of 5,000 people. We only have 12 paid officers here,” according to Hall.
A police official told FOX 12, the department is short one sworn officer, operating with only eleven at the moment.
He said he understands and acknowledges there has been an “explosion this year,” in regard to both the population and crime.
Hall said, business owners are paying the price.
“Added it up and we’re at about $20,000 in theft this year.”
He told FOX 12 he is in the process of getting brand new surveillance cameras installed. But, he said, if things keep going like this, he may have to leave the Southeast Marlin Avenue location, where his shop has been situated for more than a decade.
