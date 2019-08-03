Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Cornelius on Saturday.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Tualatin Valley Highway at Northwest 334th Avenue, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle crashed into a car, which had pulled out in front of the motorcyclist.
The sheriff's office says the motorcyclist was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital by Life Flight.
The motorcyclist is expected to survive.
Both directions of Tualatin Valley Highway were closed as deputies investigated the crash. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
