HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A serious crash closed down Cornelius Pass Road for several hours Thursday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road at Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road involved a motorcyclist and a dump truck.
Deputies, along with Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene.
Life Flight was activated, and the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Hillsboro and TVFR firefighters transfer a motorcycle rider to Lifeflight. The crash has Cornelius Pass Road closed. Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/zijfk8E8VY— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) June 13, 2019
No word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Cornelius Pass Road was closed to allow Life Flight to land and for the crash investigation. The roadway reopened at 11:30 a.m.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.