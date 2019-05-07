Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in Hillsboro.
The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest River Road.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was traveling east on Farmington Road and was going to turn onto River Road when it collided with a car that was heading west on Farmington Road.
Deputies say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via Life Flight with life-threatening injuries.
They say the driver of the car is OK, and the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Deputies are still investigating what led up to the crash. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours while they investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
