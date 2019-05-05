BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Battle Ground on Saturday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., Clark County Fire District 3 and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 27400 block of Northeast 182nd Avenue. Deputies say a motorcycle had collided with a Toyota SUV.
First responders performed CPR on the motorcyclist, who was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Deputies say according to driver and witness statements, the SUV, which was traveling northbound, turned left into the path of the southbound motorcyclist.
The driver and passenger of the SUV sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
Deputies say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this point.
All proximate causes of the crash are under investigation by the CCSO Traffic Unit.
The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
