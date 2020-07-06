BORING, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup Sunday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
The collision occurred in the 10400 block of Southeast 362nd Avenue in Boring around 6 p.m.
Deputies say the motorcyclist, Robert W. Burke, 40, was riding a Kawasaki Ninja with a friend south on Southeast 362nd Avenue when a pickup, a Chevy Silverado, attempted to turn north onto Southeast 362nd Avenue from the northwest entrance to a mobile home park.
The pickup driver stopped abruptly when they saw Burke approach, and according to deputies, Burke attempted unsuccessfully to veer around the pickup before hitting the front of it.
A passenger in the pickup was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. No additional information was released.
