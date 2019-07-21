SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died Sunday after being hit by a wild turkey on Highway 97 and then colliding with a guardrail.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy 97 near milepost 15, about two miles north of Moro.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was operated by 55-year-old Vanesa Gunther of Junction City, was traveling southbound on Hwy 97 when a wild turkey collided with her after it flew into a northbound commercial motor vehicle.
After being hit by the turkey, Gunther traveled across the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.
She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The northbound lane of Highway 97 was closed for several hours after the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.