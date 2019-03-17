Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with car Saturday night.
Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Northeast Hogan Drive just north of Northeast Division Street at about 11:40 p.m.
According to police, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Hogan when it collided with a car that had been traveling southbound and was turning into a business parking lot.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.
Police are still investigating the crash. They say no arrests or citations have been issued at this time.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
