FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Police investigated a deadly crash that closed an intersection in Forest Grove for several hours Tuesday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 8.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a car and a motorcycle that had collided. Forest Grove Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after emergency personnel arrived.
According to FGP, their preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling southbound on Quince Street and then was performing a left turn onto Hwy 8 to go eastbound. As the driver turned left, they crashed into with a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Highway 47.
The crash is under investigation. Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Neither the motorcyclist nor driver has been identified.
The Highway 47 and Highway 8 intersection was closed while emergency crews were on scene. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
The intersection reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.
I always expect drivers to pull out if front of me, when they don't great, but when they do I am prepared to stop or avoid them.
