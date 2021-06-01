Motorcyclist dies after crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Marion County Monday evening, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Arbor Grove Road Northeast and St. Paul Highway Northeast just before 6:00 p.m.
MCSO said a Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on St. Paul Highway when it struck a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Arbor Grove Road. Investigators believe speed and alcohol use by the motorcyclist contributed to the crash.
The motorcyclist identified as Adrian Lazaro Rocha, 37, of Hubbard, was airlifted to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the truck was identified as Marleina Heim, 32, of Sherwood.
“Over Memorial Day weekend, our deputies made several stops of drivers going over 100 miles per hour and received reports of over 20 different crashes throughout Marion County,” Sgt. Don Parise of the Traffic Safety Team said. “It only takes a few seconds to change the lives of an entire family forever. Please remind your friends and family to slow down and drive responsibly.”
