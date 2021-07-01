Motorcyclist dies after crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in northeast Portland on Thursday.

At 12:29p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. When officers arrived they located two vehicles involved, a van and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was severely injured and died after lifesaving efforts by paramedics.

The driver of the van remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. During the investigation, both Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue were blocked. Police say more information will be released when appropriate.

