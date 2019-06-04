LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died after crashing into a loaded logging truck on Highway 12 just west of Morton Tuesday afternoon, Washington State Patrol says.
The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Donna M. Marx, of Randle, was headed west on Highway 12 near milepost 96 in a 2006 Harley Davidson when she pulled to the right shoulder of the road and attempted a U-turn in front of the truck, which was also headed west, according to WSP.
Marx and the driver of the logging truck, 57-year-old Wendy L. Wilcoxen, of Rainer, Oregon, collided near the centerline and came to rest in the eastbound lane, WSP says.
Wilcoxen was not hurt in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
