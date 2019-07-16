COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead after driving off the road on Highway 101 south of Bandon late Monday night.
Robert Killough, 52, of Bandon, was riding south on Highway 101 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle and drove off the road at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to Oregon State Police.
Killough died from his injuries and pronounced dead, according to OSP.
Oregon State Police Monday night was assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.