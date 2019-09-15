Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash on SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man died when state troopers say he hit a car head-on with his motorcycle.
Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Trygve Blix was on a motorcycle traveling west on State Route 500 just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to witnesses, Blix was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve when his motorcycle crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.
Blix was thrown more than 30 feet, according to troopers. He died of his injuries at the scene.
Investigators say the driver and only person inside the car was not hurt.
At this point, troopers believe speed was the primary factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
