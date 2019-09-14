MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle left one person dead on Saturday.
Officials responded to Highway 214 between Woodburn and Mt. Angel, milepost 41, near Elliott Prairie Road.
Woodburn Fire said a motorcyclist swerved into the oncoming lane causing a head-on collision.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.
Officials said the occupants in the car suffered minor injuries.
At one point, the motorcycle was on fire but a bystander put it out, according to officials.
Highway 214 is closed between Woodburn and Mt. Angel.
