SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police say a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle and launching into the air.
According to officers, Cody Alan Daniel Ellis, of Stayton, was riding south on Salem Parkway near Cherry Avenue Northeast Monday just before 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and hit a raised concrete curb.
The impact of the collision threw Ellis from his motorcycle, police say.
Ellis was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police did not say what caused Ellis to lose control of his motorcycle.
The road in the area was closed in both directions for about three-and-a-half hours after the crash.
The Salem Police Traffic Control Team is investigating.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
