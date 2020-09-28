Motorcyclist dies in crash in NE Portland; second driver cooperating with investigators

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in northeast Portland on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Northeast Ainsworth Street at 1:01 p.m.
Investigators said the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of a car at the intersection of Ainsworth Street and Grand Avenue.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests have been made.
No further information was released about the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
